NC Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency due to coronavirus concerns

On Monday, North Carolina identified five new cases of COVID-19 in Wake County, all linked to a Boston conference. The state's known total is seven presumptive positive cases.

Right now, the state is supplied to test 300 more people, and like other states, North Carolina is continuing to do everything possible to get more supplies and more tests to the state.

The several new cases and advice of health experts, business leaders, and emergency management have led Gov. Cooper and state officials to give new guidance to North Carolina residents and to declare a State of Emergency to limit the number of people who get seriously ill.

Declaring a State of Emergency allows the state increased flexibility to respond and prevent, as well as to draw down federal funds, and helps speed supplies and gives health and emergency managers budget flexibility.

State of Emergency also protects consumers from price gouging, encourages insurers to make testing available for little or no cost, and expands the ability to hire health professionals to respond to the virus.

"I ask all North Carolinians to take this seriously. Anyone can carry the virus to loved ones or friends who could become ill. Protecting public health means being cautious and being prepared. Today we are both," Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday.

Coronaviruses like COVID-19 are most often spread through the air by coughing or sneezing, through close personal contact (including touching and shaking hands) or through touching your nose, mouth or eyes before washing your hands.

Follow these common-sense measures to protect yourself and others from spreading viruses, including COVID-19:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Facemasks:

The CDC does not recommend that people who are healthy wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory viruses. Facemasks should be used by people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and other respiratory illness like flu to protect others from getting infected. Healthcare providers and others taking care of people with COVID-19 should wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

For more information from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, please click here.