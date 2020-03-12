NC health officials concerned with state lab's lack of testing capabilities

With nine confirmed cases of coronavirus here in North Carolina, health officials are concerned this virus could become a community issue because of the lack of testing available. For the more than 10 million people who live in our state, we only have 250 test kits available for use.

"That's our biggest challenge right now it's the challenge of when we'll be able to test everybody that needs to be tested," State Health Director Elizabeth Tilson said.

Tilson and other health officials stood alongside Governor Roy Cooper Wednesday in a press conference held at the Charlotte government center. There, hey admitted there aren't enough kits available for testing in North Carolina.

Right now, there are more than 30 confirmed deaths in the United States from the coronavirus. Governor Cooper says he's working to protect the high-risk groups.

"We have issued recommendations to people who fall into higher-risk categories," Cooper said.

Those recommendations include washing hands for 20 seconds, coughing inside the crease of your arm and staying at home when sick.

State health leaders say organizers should cancel large events catered to people over the age of 65.

"For mass gatherings, what we are recommending is that event organizers urge people who are sick to not attend their event to encourage those who are high risk to not attend their event," Tilson said.

Organizations like LabCorp were praised in today's press conference for working around the clock--three shifts, 24 hours straight--to come up with testing kits.