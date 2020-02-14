NC Health officials monitoring coronavirus, say flu is bigger threat

Fear is rising as more cases of the coronavirus are confirmed in the U.S. NC health officials are closely monitoring the virus, but they’re reminding people about the dangers of another illness that's impacting far more people right now: The flu.

“We do recognize is that this is an emerging issue, [but] we don't want people to be fearful we don't think that's necessary,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

During a press conference Friday, health officials stated there are no confirmed cases in the state. In fact, they said the risk to the general public is low.

“The numbers are small and we are working to keep it that way,” Harris said.

Mecklenburg County says they are monitoring people who have recently visited china and returned to the area, but because of privacy reasons, local officials won’t go into specifics of how many people they are keeping an eye on. We do know, however, that hose being watched are undergoing voluntary home quarantines and checking in daily with health officials.

“Giving a number of how many isn't ideal because it is fluid.”

Local health workers want people to focus on preventing the spread of something that they consider a higher risk to our area-the flu.

“[It’s] not too late to get the flu shot. Wash your hands, stay home when you're sick.”

As for the coronavirus, officials want people to be aware, not scared. The Health Department is encouraging people with questions to continue calling them.

“Most people are calling out of fear. We tell them what we're doing to keep them safe.”