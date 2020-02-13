NC health officials report second pediatric flu death

article

Nine people have died from the flu in North Carolina in the past week, the Department of Health and Human Services reports. One of those deaths was a child under the age of 5, according to WRAL.

75 flu-related deaths have been reported throughout the state this season. Health officials say flu-like illnesses increased this week and according to the CDC, flu activity in North Carolina is high. Of 4,432 samples tested at the NC State Lab and area hospitals, 1,379 were positive.

GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious, health officials said. Other precautions folks can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include: