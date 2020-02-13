NC health officials report second pediatric flu death
article
Nine people have died from the flu in North Carolina in the past week, the Department of Health and Human Services reports. One of those deaths was a child under the age of 5, according to WRAL.
75 flu-related deaths have been reported throughout the state this season. Health officials say flu-like illnesses increased this week and according to the CDC, flu activity in North Carolina is high. Of 4,432 samples tested at the NC State Lab and area hospitals, 1,379 were positive.
Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious, health officials said. Other precautions folks can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:
- Staying home when you are sick until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours
- Washing your hands frequently, preferably with soap and water
- Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly