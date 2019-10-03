NC man accused of raping 5-year-old he was babysitting captured in West Virginia

A Cove City, N.C. man accused of raping a 5-year-old he was babysitting is now in custody.

Michael Brandon Bryan was arrested in Summersville, West Virginia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Craven County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. without incident. Bryan, 37, faces charges of felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense.