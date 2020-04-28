NC man arrested for allegedly giving cocaine, alcohol to 3-month-old
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FOX 8) - A Winston-Salem man is accused of giving cocaine and alcohol to a 3-month-old child, accord to Winston-Salem police.
Officers say the child tested positive for cocaine.
The child’s blood alcohol level was 0.17% — 0.09% above the legal limit for North Carolina.
Ronnie Keith Johnson, 60, of Winston-Salem, faces a charge of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Police believe he is out on a $10,000 bond.