NC man held under $1 million bond for inappropriately touching minor

A Taylorsville man is being held on a $1 million bond for inappropriately touching a minor during a ten-month period, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Jackie Rand Robinette, 68, of Taylorsville, has been charged with ten counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and ten counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation that lasted about ten months, deputies said.

Robinette was arrested at his home in Taylrosville. He was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center where he is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday, Sept. 9 in Alexander County District Court.