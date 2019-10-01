NC man wanted, accused of raping 5-year-old he was babysitting

article

Authorities are searching for a North Carolina man wanted for child sex crimes.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, is accused of raping of a 5-year-old child he was babysitting, according to the Craven County Sheriff's Office. He is wanted for felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense.

Bryan's last known address was Highway 55 Cove City, NC. He may be driving a beige 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with North Carolina registration place PLX-6128.

Anyone with information on Michael Bryan’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. To remain anonymous call 252-633-5141.