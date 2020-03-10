NC officer spotted praying with man on side of the road

article

In passing, a woman captured a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy praying with a man on the side of the road Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by Amanda Pipkin, the deputy can be seen crouched with a man near the highway as they look to be praying.

“We don’t always know what path life will take us, but I came upon this at the exit ramp and I am so blessed to know that we have such strong, spiritual law enforcement representing Nash County that aren’t afraid to park on the side of the road and pray with someone. God is good!” Pipkin said.

Pipkin identified the deputy as William Toney and the man beside him as Jason Moss.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the post has nearly 400 shares.