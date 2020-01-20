NC police search for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on child sex crime charges

article

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for an 'armed and dangerous' man who is wanted on multiple sex crime charges involving a child.

Desmond D. Newton, 30, is wanted for two counts of statutory sex offense by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and two counts of crimes against nature.

Police said Newton’s victim is a 10-year-old child and the crimes happened sometime this month. The victim and Newton are known to one another, they said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Newton should be considered 'armed and dangerous' and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).