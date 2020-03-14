Expand / Collapse search
NC public schools K-12 closing statewide for 2 weeks over virus

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The North Carolina State Board of Education along with Governor Roy Cooper announced on Saturday that public schools are going to be suspended for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Plans for continued education and meal services are being put in place," Cooper stated during Saturday afternoon's shocking announcement. The governor said officials will meet and decide if they will resume business as usual or extend school closures at a later point.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools system initially announced they were moving up spring break recess to help cut down on lost time. Parents of students started a protest as that seemingly caused massive disruptions to travel as well as planned time off from work.

The Board of Ed. met Saturday at 3 p.m. in an emergency closed-door meeting to discuss the measure in wake of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Following Cooper's announcement Mark Jewell, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, released a statement.

“We appreciate Governor Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents, and the wider community. Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Cooper said all gatherings of more than 100 people, whether it's at concerts or public spaces, are being discouraged. Restaurants and retail stores will not be forced to close.

The Superintendant stated 'distant learning' will be implemented but did not go into detail. Using yellow school buses to deliver food services to students is an option.

