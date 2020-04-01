NC sheriff’s deputy dies after fight against COVID-19

article

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died from the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, SRO Bud Phouang died. Phouang “fought hard against the unknowns of COVID 19.”

“Our deepest sympathy to our neighboring county, the officer’s family and law enforcement family at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

There are at least 1,498 COVID-19 cases and at least 10 deaths across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments.