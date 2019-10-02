NC State Fair puts out 2019 menu

article

Get ready for gluttony: The North Carolina State Fair has announced its 2019 menu and there are plenty of new options for you to try. While there are several mouth-watering creations ahead, as usual, there are also dishes that some might find questionable.

Some of the latest creations include a deep-fried garlic cheese curds, potato skins topped with sloppy joe and mac and cheese, pumpkin spice corn and a turkey leg stuffed with homemade mac and cheese and turkey cracklins, topped with a hickory barbecue sauce.

And move over Krispy Kreme burger, the new 'Chickenator,' is a fried chicken breast on a cinnamon bun topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and a zesty honey sauce. Another sweet, salty and strange offering is the red velvet cheese enchilada.

Other new tasty treats include deep-fried emu burrito, loaded lamb nachos, pimento cheese crab balls, and hushpuppies in pumpkin spice and candied apple flavors.

They even have a keto-friendly option as the popular diet has taken off this year. It's a six-inch personal pizza with a meat crust, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, green olives and avocado. Who would have thought you'd be able to find a dish with just five carbs in it at the fair!

If you're looking for something sweet, try out the new Resse's donut, covered in chocolate frosting and topped with peanuts, chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups and mini Reese's pieces. Frozen treats include a cookie dough milkshake, the gluten-free, dairy-free vegan pineapple Dole Whip, and a new flavor of ice cream from NC State University's Howling Cow--Coco Choco Cafe--a coffee ice cream with chocolate chunks, caramel and coconut.

The fair runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 27. Check out the full list of new items here. What are you going to try first?

FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C.