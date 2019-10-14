NC State Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run vehicle that killed cyclist

article

A cyclist who was struck by a minivan last week near Grandfather Mountain has died in the hospital, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver of the minivan fled the scene. Troopers are still looking for that driver.

The cyclist has been identified as Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida. He passed away from his injuries at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The hit-and-run collision happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 on US 221 near Grandfather Mountain in Caldwell County.

TROOPERS SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN HIT-AND-RUN THAT SERIOUSLY INJURED CYCLIST NEAR GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN

According to troopers, Giraldo was traveling north on US 221 when a minivan traveling southbound crossed the double-yellow line in a curve and collided head-on with Giraldo, and continued without stopping. Giraldo was cycling in a group with his daughter and two others.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they're continuing to investigate, follow-up on leads, and ask for public assistance.

Investigators are searching for a charcoal grey 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan which may have damage to the right front, headlight, and/or right front fender area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.