NC state lab can now test for virus, officials say

article

A North Carolina coronavirus task force announced on Tuesday that state services now have the capability to test for the spreading coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the state's Laboratory of Public Health can "more quickly take public health steps to respond to any positive test result," the agencies said in a press release.

the test kit was developed by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC was granted use of the kit under an emergency authorization act approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Governor Roy Cooper also released a video on Tuesday stating that while there are currently no confirmed cases in North Carolina, they are expecting cases of COVID-19.

"I get regular updates from my task force and federal partners. They tell me we do expect to begin seeing cases of the new coronavirus in our state."

Cooper reiterated what South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with several other political figures, have been saying in trying to avoid the virus: wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Advertisement

Download for iOS or Android

Commercial and private labs are expected to be able to quickly follow in their ability to be able to perform tests. Labs are going to be required to report any testing for possible coronavirus.

The Department of Health said they are working closely with local, state, and federal officials in monitoring the coronavirus.

The CDC has indicated that Americans should be anticipating and preparing for the possibility of widespread COVID-19 in the United States.

OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE