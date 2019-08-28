NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of “aggressively targeting children”

North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.

"It's unconscionable what they are doing to a generation of young people," said Stein, who came to FOX 46's studio to discuss the lawsuit. "And, I refuse as attorney general to stand by."

The lawsuit aims to stop the companies from using e-cigarette flavors and marketing that appeals to young people. The state hopes to recoup millions of dollars in damages as a "remedy" for North Carolina teens who are addicted to nicotine because of vaping products.

"The rate of growth of teens vaping is outrageous," Stein said. "It's a grave concern and it's happening because companies are targeting them."

Last year, the FDA sent a warning letter to Electric Lotus - one of the companies North Carolina is suing - for selling vaping liquids designed to look like kids' cereal. Stein says the industry largely does not use third-party age verification methods when purchasing products online. He says the companies named in the lawsuit use social media to target middle and high schoolers.

The lawsuit, filed under the North Carolina Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act. names the following as defendants: Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo.

Tobacco use among teens dropped from 28 percent to just above five percent from 2000 to 2017 but climbed back up to 30 percent, Stein said, attributing the rise to e-cigarettes.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH STEIN

The vaping industry argues its products are geared towards adults who are trying to quit smoking and not children.

"I think they're full of it," Stein responded.

He points to a social media post from the now-deleted Instagram account of Eonsmoke. The post shows a picture of a vaping device that looks like a flash drive.

The caption read: "Mom! It's a USB drive!! #eonsmoke"

"Who is that targeted to?," asked Stein. "We know it's targeted to children."

As a parent, Stein says it's personal.

"I've got high schoolers," he said. "I mean, I see this. I see its impact on kids who I care a great deal about. And, since I have the authority to do something about it, I am."

"Do you think other attorneys general will follow suit?," asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

"I think they will," said Stein.

Electric Tobacconist said in a statement that it uses extensive age verification measures and says most of its customers are over the age of 25.

In May, Stein also became the first attorney general in the country to sue the popular e-cigarette maker Juul, accusing the company of marketing to minors and downplaying the potency and danger of nicotine.

Stein says that lawsuit is still ongoing.

Electric Tobacconist Statement

The Electric Tobacconist (ET) is an online store for e-cigarettes and vaping supplies. We absolutely affirm that these products don't belong in the hands of children. As such we have an extensive age verification platform that means a purchase can't be completed until a person's age has been established through a third party platform. Our system implements an independent, third-party age verification service that verifies the age of the purchaser using their personal information entered during the ordering process. As a further change to our ever-evolving Age Verification process, early last year we introduced limits on the number of units per customer to stop potential straw purchases deriving from our store.

Our objective is to offer adults willing to go through stringent age checks, an alternative to combustible cigarettes. Electric Tobacconist does not own or manufacture any brand or product.

The demographic of a typical ET customer is reflected in the following statistic: 85% of our customers are over the age of 25 years old." -Bruce Gibson, CEO, The Electric Tobacconist USA