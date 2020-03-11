NC teacher, teen charged after video surfaces of assault against middle schooler on school bus, deputies say

An Alamance County teacher and a teenager are facing felony charges for multiple assaults that allegedly happened on a school bus, according to the sheriff's office.

On Thursday, Alamance-Burlington School System and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office learned of multiple assaults that happened on a school bus involving students from Southern Middle School and Southern High School.

School resource officers and investigators spoke with the victims.

(left) Brandon Tyler Lane (right) Samuel Bradly Freeze

The sheriff's office says they found video evidence of a Southern Alamance High School student, Brandon Tyler Lane, 18, physically assaulting and trying to sexually assault a middle school student.

Investigators believe bus driver and teacher Samuel Bradly Freeze, 42, of Graham, knew what was happening and did not stop it.

Others were on the bus at the time of the alleged assaults.

Lane was charged with felony attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor sexual battery and four counts of misdemeanor assault. He received a $10,000 bond.

Freeze was charged with felony aiding and abetting attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, felony child abuse - sexual acts and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse. He received a $50,000 bond.

Freeze worked with Alamance-Burlington School System until he was dismissed Tuesday. The school district says he held the following positions: