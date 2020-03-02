NC teacher who works in China in limbo amid coronavirus outbreak

A North Carolina woman who was home taking a break from teaching in Shanghai says she's in limbo as coronavirus spreads across China

“In the midst of all of this, I still packed for one week because I thought I would come home for a week, 'I’ll do something and I’ll go back', but things changed exponentially really, really fast,” said Brittney Nivens.

More than a month after leaving her job in Shanghai for the Chinese new year, the native is still in limbo. Nivens has been a fifth-grade teacher for several years in China.

The city where the coronavirus began, Wuhan, is about eight or nine hours from Shanghai. The day before she left for Charlotte travel in and out of the Wuhan stopped.

“You went from that day I left everything was pretty normal, people are wearing masks. A week later, everyone needs to stay at home, restaurants and malls everything is closed."

Now, the task is getting back.

“Right now, there is a mandatory quarantine coming from abroad,” said Nivens.

Advertisement

Nivens says her school which was supposed to start back February 17, still hasn’t announced when doors will reopen. She says whenever they go back she will have at least three weeks’ notice. A week to give people time to get back and then two weeks in quarantine.

She adds as more and more cases are being reported here in America, the exact opposite is happening in Shanghai

“My worry is very low because they are strictly enforcing this 14-day quarantine for everyone. You basically know if you see someone on the streets, they have gone through this process,” Nivens said.