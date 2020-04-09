NC toddler found safe, father arrested after mother stabbed, police say
article
DURHAM, N.C. - An AMBER Alert out of Durham has been canceled after police say the 2-year-old child and his father were found nearly 270 miles away.
Durham police say Emerson Rivas-Melendez and his 2-year-old son were found Thursday morning in Prince George County, Maryland.
The child is safe and the father is in custody, police say.
Rivas-Melendez faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
Police said they believe Melendez stabbed the toddler’s mother inside her home on Myra Street at about 1:30 a.m. and then left the scene with the child.
The mother suffered non-life threatening injuries.