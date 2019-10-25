NC troopers investigating fatality in Rowan County

article

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person died on a Rowan County highway.

Highway Patrol says a fatality was reported on NC Highway 152 Friday night. The incident happened just before 9:45 p.m.

Troopers would not provide comment on the victim or the circumstances of the accident.

Rowan County Fire was dispatched to the scene, and troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

