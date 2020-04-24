NC veterinarians could soon have access to COVID-19 tests for pets

Soon, your pet could receive a COVID-19 test at a veterinary clinic, if needed.

Dr. Jennifer Jones Shults is president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association. The statewide group includes area veterinarians who are focused on public outreach and education for professionals within the field.

“We’re really the voice of veterinarians in North Carolina,” Shults said.

Starting this week, veterinarians will have the option to begin ordering a new COVID-19 test from IDEXX Laboratories. It’s designed to detect the virus in animals.

“I think it's really good to have it as an option because we know our clients are concerned about it, but, I don't see it happening every day,” Shults said.

Shults believes, at this point, the chance of a household pet contracting COVID-19 is low.

“It’s very rare. In those positive cases, they’ve mainly been cats,” Shults said. “That’s because the shape of this coronavirus makes it more likely to attach to cats, than dogs.”

Advertisement

IDEXX is one of the first companies to launch this type of test for veterinary clinics. However, there are some guidelines.

According to the company’s website, it’s recommended that veterinarians place their orders after consulting with a public health official, and, if the animal being treated meets these three criteria:

-The pet is living in a household with a human who has COVID-19 or has tested positive for the virus

-The pet has already been tested for more common infections, that a veterinarian has ruled out

-The pet (especially cats and ferrets) is showing clinical signs consistent with COVID-19

Shults says some of the clinical signs an animal would have include lethargy, fever, coughing, shortness of breath, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

There have been some cases, in the United States, where animals have been infected with COVID-19 through transmission from a human. Those cases include a tiger at The Bronx Zoo and two household pets in New York state. However, Shults says there is currently no documentation, in the country, of a positive COVID-19 animal infecting a human.

During the pandemic, animal care has shifted to comply with current social distancing standards. Veterinarians are considered essential workers and many across the state have transitioned to curbside service.

“That means clients don’t come into the building. We’re trying to reduce things coming into the hospital, doing things over the phone, teleconferencing. We’re trying to do the best we can while having that same high level of service,” Shults said.

Shults has advice for pet owners when it comes to caring for household animals. She advises that sick people stay away from their pets, because germs can spread to other people in the home through an animal’s fur.

“If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the recommendation is that the person not be the one caring for your pet. Not only because of the risk of transmitting it to the pet, even though that’s low, but also because if that person with the virus is touching the pet, and then that pet is snuggling with other people, then it might provide a method of transmission from a person to another person within the household,” Shults said.