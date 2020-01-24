NC woman wins $5 million on 2 scratch-offs in less than 2 years

article

A North Carolina woman has had double the luck in the past two years, winning a total of $5 million on two scratch-off tickets.

This week, Linda Tate of Durham won a $1 million prize after playing the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game. This is her second big win. She also took home a $4 million prize in August of 2018 after playing Millionaire Bucks.

Tate bought the winning $30 Colossal Cash ticket at the Family Fare on Old Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

Tate chose the lump sum of $600,000 and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,509.

The $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 21 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes remain to be won.