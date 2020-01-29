NCDOT clears piles of trash following FOX 46 report

Mounds of trash along I-85 Service Road, just off Sam Wilson Road in west Charlotte, was cleared Wednesday morning by crews from NCDOT.

FOX 46 first told you days ago a homeowner along that road was tired of weaving around trash piles whenever he left his house.

FOX 46 took action, calling and sending NCDOT leaders pictures of the mess. Some of the items dumped along the road included couches, flat screen televisions and yard waste.

A spokesperson for NCDOT says trash dumped along state highways is a problem that has become worse with budget issues. NCDOT crews say in 2019, $20.9 million was spent on cleanup with 4,860 tons of trash removed.

The amount of trash collected this year may be even higher.

NCDOT leaders say between 2017-2019, $220 million was spent on cleanup from hurricanes and other natural disasters. A spokesperson says that is way over budget.

To help make ends meet, cuts were made to other areas including trash cleanup. NCDOT leaders expect the budget to return to normal this year, meaning more money and resources will be allowed for litter cleanup.

Advertisement

Back on I-85 Service Road is West Charlotte neighbors are glad to see the trash is gone, but they tell FOX 46 they hope signs or cameras are installed to deter trash dumping from happening again.