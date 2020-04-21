NCDOT delays nearly all projects over $300 million budget shortfall caused by coronavirus

article

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is pumping the brakes on nearly all of the next 12 months’ major projects as the department faces a massive budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus, according to NCDOT.

On Tuesday, NCDOT announced that the department, which is fully funded through the motor fuels tax, highway use tax and DMV fees, will face a $300 million budget shortfall as fewer people travel.

The department informed local governments, stakeholders and the public that all but about 50 of the NCDOT’s major projects for the next 12 months will be delayed.

Moving forward, the department will pay for projects with funds from GARVEE bonds, BUILD NC bonds and federal grants.

Any construction projects already underway or that have already been awarded are expected to stay on schedule.

To conserve costs, the NCDOT is laying off temporary and embedded consultants, freezing most hiring and allowing only “mission critical” purchases.

NCDOT is planning potential furloughs and a reduction in force, but those plans are not yet complete.