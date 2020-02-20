NCDOT holds off on pre-treatment in Charlotte, waiting for storm to pass

NCDOT crews in Charlotte tell FOX 46 they have not pre-treated roads. Crews say they are waiting until after the winter storm passes to treat the major interstates like I-85, I-485 and I-77.

Pavement temperatures are still well above freezing and NCDOT officials say any pre-treatment would have been washed away from rain that fell Thursday afternoon.

“The pavement temperatures are very warm right now because of the warm temperatures we have had so hopefully it won’t freeze like we are expecting,” said Michael Mariano, the manager of interstate maintenance at the NCDOT Paw Creek facility.



20 NCDOT trucks are sitting at the Paw Creek facility in North Charlotte and are ready to go with a salt, brine and calcium solution.

All the trucks also have a temperature sensor on board so drivers know when the pavement is at the freezing point.

NCDOT officials remind drivers to give salt and brine truck drivers plenty of room. Not only does it keep drivers safe, but the treatment solution can damage your vehicle if you get too close.

