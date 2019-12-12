NCDOT prepares for icy conditions in I-40 corridor

Officials with the NC Department of Transportation say they're being safe rather than sorry, preparing for possible icy conditions in several counties surrounding Charlotte.

Just a year ago today, parts of Rowan County were blanketed in snow, making roads slick and dangerous.

“Last year this time we had almost 12 inches of snow on the ground at this very day so you never know these early ones are kind of hit and miss,” NCDOT’s Michael Hedrick told FOX 46.

Snow isn't in the forecast this time around, but a chance for freezing rain overnight has NCDOT on alert.

“We have taken the precautionary step of treating the interstates with salt brine and any known cold spots and bridges around the county,” Hedrick said.

Over in Statesville, crews will come at 4 a.m. to prepare the roads in the case of ice.

“We have taken the precautionary step of treating the interstates with salt,” said Hedrick.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Hedrick says they did their dry run a late October to make sure his crew and the equipment ready for the elements, but he wants you to be prepared as well.

He’s warning drivers if they are on the road tomorrow and their happen to be trouble spots on the roadway to use precaution

“For the most part it's slow down, watch the lights in front of you, give plenty of following distance be mindful of the conditions that could be out there

Several schools throughout the area are operating under two and three-hour delays due to the potentially dangerous conditions.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Alexander County Schools: 3-hour delay

Burke County Schools: 2-hour delay

Caldwell County Schools: 2-hour delay

Catawba County Schools: 3-hour delay

Hickory Public Schools: 3-hour delay

Newton-Conover Schools: 3-hour delay

With winter weather expected overnight, be sure to download the FOX 46 weather app so you can stay ahead of the weather with an up to date forecast all day long. CLICK HERE to learn more.

