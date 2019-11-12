NCDPS: Teens who escaped from Concord correctional facility back in custody

article

Two teens who escaped from a correctional facility in Concord Sunday afternoon are back in custody, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

Mikal M. and Christopher H. were both found in the Hickory area Tuesday evening and were taken to a juvenile detention center.

The two escaped from Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center located at 850 Holshouser Road in Concord around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

"Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public," NCDPS said on their Facebook page Sunday evening.

The most recently taken photographs of the juvenile escapees are below. Members of the public should report sightings of juveniles to local law enforcement officials.

Several agencies assisted in the search including the DPS Special Operations and Intelligence Unit, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Black Mountain Police Department, Hickory Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.