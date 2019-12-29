Nearly 100 firefighters respond to deadly fire at Cleveland County auction hall

article

A massive structure fire in Cleveland County left one person dead and another injured, according to the county Fire Marshal.

Officials with Cleveland County Communications say at least eight stations responded to 4953 Casar Road around noon for a fire.

It took nearly 100 firefighters to put out the blaze at the building, which is described as a dance and auction hall. The Fire Marshal says the building was a total loss.

The fire was under control by 3 p.m., with crews only working to put out some hot spots. No additional information on the cause of the fire has been released at this time.