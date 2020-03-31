Nearly 1,500 test positive for COVID-19 in NC, 8 deaths reported

article

Nearly 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases are now being reported in North Carolina with eight reported deaths.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 1,498 have tested positive for coronavirus, eight people have died, and 157 people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said 23,106 tests have been completed.

RELATED: 333 PEOPLE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN MECKLENBURG COUNTY

- This number (1,498) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

- This number (8) reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

- This number (23,106) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

Advertisement

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

Mecklenburg County

Cabarrus County

Rowan County

Buncombe County

Harnett County

Johnston County

Forsyth County

Onslow County

Age Groups:

0-17 - 1 percent of cases

18-24 - 11 percent of cases

25-49 - 43 percent of cases - 13 percent of deaths

50-64 - 26 percent of cases - 13 percent of deaths

65+ - 19 percent of cases - 75 percent of deaths

According to the CDC, there have been 140,904 positive cases across the U.S. with 2,405 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)