Nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 now reported in SC

Nearly 295 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina, according to SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Kershaw County leads the state in number of cases with 44 being reported. Lancaster County is reporting five cases at this time and York County has four.

Five deaths have been reported across the state. Health offiials say each of the patients who died were elderly and had pre-existing conditions that led to their deaths.

Gov. Henry McMaster said a shelter-in-place order has not been issued at this time.

He did, however, say he was issuing an executive order allowing any and all law enforcement with the state to break up any public gathering.

McMaster says the order allows police to "prohibit or disperse any congregation or gathering of people unless authorized in their homes in groups of three or more."

This applies to spontaneous gatherings, parties, concerts. McMaster says the order does not apply to law-abiding businesses or organizations.

He added that the order will require some "common sense" and that families, for example, with three or more members would not necessarily be subjected to it.

