Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases in NC; 299 total deaths reported

article

Nearly 300 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported overnight in North Carolina. Across the state, data shows men account for a majority of positive cases and coronavirus related deaths.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, April 26, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 8,830 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 299 people have died from the virus.

Health officials said 451 people are currently hospitalized across 94 counties in the state. They said so far 107,894 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 1,482 testing positive for COVID-19 and 41 reported deaths in the county. Wake County is the second-highest case count in the state with 663 testing positive.

Forty percent of laboratory-confirmed cases are people ranging in age from 25 to 49. Eighty-five percent of reported deaths in the state are people 65-years-old or older.

Sixty percent of reported COVID-19 deaths are male, according to North Carolina health officials.

For a breakdown of the numbers by county, please click here.