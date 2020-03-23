Nearly 300 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina

Nearly 300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 8:35 a.m. Monday, March 23, health officials are reporting 297 positive cases in the state, with 8,438 tests completed.

NCDHHS is reporting 15,219 postive U.S. cases and at least 201 deaths across the country from COVID-19.

This number (297) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.

This number (8,438) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

These numbers (15,219 and 201) are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are updated by the CDC at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

