Nearly 400 new NC cases reported as of Thursday

North Carolina reported nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 patients as of Thursday as the pandemic continues to hold a firm grip on the state.

388 new cases and 11 deaths have been confirmed since just yesterday, the North Carolina Dept. of Health says.

There is now a statewide total of 7,608 confirmed cases and 253 deaths.

The governor's executive order to stay at home is said to have slowed the curve but the order is set to expire next week. Gov. Cooper is expected to lay out a plan on easing restrictions and to try and get the state's economy back up and running.

As of this week 24 million Americans have filed for unemployment.