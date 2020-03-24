Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 400 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina

North Carolina
FOX 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nearly 400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. 

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, health officials are reporting 398 positive cases in the state, with 8,502 tests completed. 

  • This number (398) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.
  • This number (8,502) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

