Nearly 400 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina

Nearly 400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, health officials are reporting 398 positive cases in the state, with 8,502 tests completed.

This number (398) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.

This number (8,502) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

Guidance and Timeline

For COVID-19 U.S. case information go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.