Nearly 400 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nearly 400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, health officials are reporting 398 positive cases in the state, with 8,502 tests completed.
- This number (398) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.
- This number (8,502) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
Guidance and Timeline
- Complete list of North Carolina Guidance
- CDC Travel Advisories
- March 14: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 21: Executive Order 119 waives restrictions on child care and elder care, provides DMV flexibilities
- March 23: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 120 extends school closure date to May; orders group limit to 50 people
