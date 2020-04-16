Nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19,109 deaths reported in SC

article

There are nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus being reported in South Carolina and there have been 109 deaths.

The state is reporting 276 new cases, bringing the total to 3,931. The state has conducted more than 36,000 tests and they are continuing to monitor cases.

African-Americans continue to be disproportionately affected by the virus. While they account for only 27 percent of the SC population, they comprise 41 percent of COVID-19 cases and 56 percent of deaths connected to the virus.

During a press conference, Governor Henry McMaster says next week, they plan to implement a program called 'Accelerate SC', with the goal of finding best practices to get the state back to working and get the economy on track.

Gov. McMaster also issued an executive order to open boat ramps.

DHEC’s Public Lab is operating under extended hours, seven days a week. The turnaround times for tests right now is about 24 to 48 hours.

You can view cases by county or zip code and interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated cases.

Residents are reminded to practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly washing your hands.