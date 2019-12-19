Nearly 7,000 without power in Uptown, South End

Right now, thousands of people are without power in much of Uptown and parts of the South End neighborhood.

Around 8 p.m. Duke Energy's outage map showed nearly 7,000 people were left in the dark. Duke says the outage was caused when an object came in contact with power lines.

Some FOX 46 viewers say restaurants in the area also list power, leaving diners in the dark as well.

Duke says they expect power to be restored by 10:45 p.m.

There have been several outages in the area over the past couple of months. Back in October, nearly 7,000 people lost power due to equipment failure and another outage back in May left about 6,000 people without electricity.