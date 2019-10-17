Nearly 7,000 without power in Uptown, Southend

article

Thousands of neighbors in Uptown and Southend have been left in the dark due to a massive power outage.

Duke Energy's outage map shows that nearly 7,000 people without power in the area. This may include several traffic lights, so drivers are urged to use caution throughout the area.

Duke Energy says the source of outage was on W Hill Street, but the cause is unknown at this time. FOX 46 has reached out for more information, and we are headed to the area to learn more.

