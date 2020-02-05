Needles, propane tank found at deadly camper scene

article

One person is dead and two others are being treated at a hospital in connection to an accident involving needles and a portable propane tank inside a camper, police say.

Officers responded to reports around 5 p.m. Saturday of three possible fatalities at 4520 Fox Drive in Connelly Springs.

A 50-year-old white male was found dead on the scene inside a camper and two others, a 33-year-old white female and a 27-year-old white male were taken to the hospital to be treated for unspecified reasons.

Needles and a portable propane tank were found inside the camper.

The body of the man who died has been transported for additional testing.