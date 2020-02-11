Neighbor complaints lead to drug arrests, police say

article

Two people in Lincoln County who tried to flee the police are now facing drug charges, authorities say.

On Monday officials responded to calls complaining about drug activity in western Lincoln County. Narcotics investigators conducted surveillance on a residence and observed a vehicle leave the area after which they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the car sped away.

Meth was thrown out of the window of the suspect's car, officials observed and the chase went on for five minutes. The two suspects were taken into custody near Rockdale Road and Highway 18 in Cleveland County.

Cherryville resident Kimberly Motz, 38 and Vale resident Donald Gaul, 55, both face multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance. Gaul is charged with aggressive driving.

10 grams of meth as well as cash were seized. All of the drugs that were thrown out of the car's window were also recovered.