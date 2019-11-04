Neighborhood Storm Watch: A frigid start to the week, then gradual warming

It’s going to be a cool and crisp fall day so grab a coat! High pressure at the surface will be the main weather feature affecting the Appalachians and central mid-Atlantic region through the first part of the week with generally fair weather expected.

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of North Carolina until 8 a.m. Monday.

Our next chance for precipitation looks to be late Wednesday night through Thursday as high pressure slides off to our east and allows a front to sag into the region from the northwest.

Behind that front temps will be very chilly again lows back in the 30s and highs in the 50s this weekend.

GET THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Advertisement

Today: Increasing clouds. Hi: 63 Lo: 42

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 68 Lo: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hi 70 Lo: 47

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.