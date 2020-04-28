Neighborhood Weather Alert: Chances for severe storms, torrential rain Wednesday

article

Blue skies and sunshine took over, Tuesday, but severe weather could be headed to the Charlotte area on Wednesday.

Today will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow starts quiet but a strong storm system moves in late in the day. The storm will bring torrential rain with it overnight and into Thursday morning.

Some spots could see between one to two inches of rain.

Behind that front temperatures will turn cooler on Thursday and it will be breezy as well.

By Friday high pressure builds in making for a big warm-up heading into this weekend. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 56

Tomorrow: 60% PM storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 57

Thursday: 40% Storms. Hi: 69 Lo: 49