'Neighborhood Weather Alert Day' Friday with rainy, chilly, and windy conditions

Moist flow over a cool wedge of high pressure will make for a chilly, rainy day on Friday.

Expect showers throughout the day with between .5" and 1.5" of total rainfall. A cold front will cross the area Friday night bringing in drier air.

The rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. Seasonally cool and dry conditions will persist into next week as well.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SCHOOL DELAYS

Friday: 100 percent chance of showers. Hi: 54 Lo: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hi: 55 Lo: 32

Advertisement

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Lo: 33

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP