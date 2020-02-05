Neighbors along Catawba River fear more flooding with storms on the way

Potentially severe weather is heading toward the greater Charlotte area and officials are preparing for dangerous storm conditions.

Many in the area say rain always has the potential to bring damage, but they say after floods in June, they are on edge more now than before.



"We know that when it rains other places we're going to get water too so we're always on the lookout," said neighbor Trisha Norket.

There's stillness on the Catawba River right now, but Norket knows in an instant that could all change.

"We hope it doesn't get that bad. We're not leaving, we're not packing our bags," she said.

Eight months ago Trisha and more than a dozen other people lost their homes after the Catawba River flooded. Pink signs seeming the homes unliveable are a constant reminder of what happened on June 9.

NEIGHBORS ALONG CATAWBA RIVER CLEAN UP AFTER FLOOD DAMAGE

Norket says the water came without warning

"When they start lowering that water they need to put the flood zone on so we know its coming," she said.

Despite the potential for severe weather her family and many neighbors are planning to do what they always do.

"We put our kayaks up on the front porch and if we don't get out the fire department will come get us," Norket said.

But not everyone is just waiting it out. Josue Bunitez is a landscaper and he says the days before and after a storm are the busiest.

"We try to do as much as we can today so we can be off tomorrow. We stay home tomorrow to be safe," said Bunitez. "Tomorrow we're going to stay at home because we can't work especially when it rains very hard."

FOX 46 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to see what they're doing.

The department says they prepping all the machines and making sure barricades and signs are on hand if any roads need to be closed.



