Neighbors detail chaotic morning in east Charlotte after deadly shooting at adult arcade

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, gunfire erupted at an arcade in east Charlotte, leaving a man dead.

Nearly 12 hours later, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Askia Toure Abdullah Alkebulan.

“I heard three shots go off,” neighbor Jovana Cameron said.

Teddy Pierce owns a business just a few doors down from La Casa, the adult arcade on E WT Harris Boulevard where Alkebulan was shot. According to CMPD, he was an employee at the arcade.

“For this to happen to them, it's unfair and unfortunate,” Pierce said.

Pierce says he's aware of the stigma with these 24-hour arcades, but in the year and half, they've been beside him, there's been no issue.

“I know the owners very well. They are very nice people. They run a tight ship down there and this is the first time to this magnitude something like this has jumped off,” he said.

Pierce says the man killed wasn't even supposed to be working.

“I spoke to a friend of his, so unfortunate for him, talk about the luck of the draw. Supposedly he was just filling in."

With the high number of homicides, the city has seen this year CMPD wants to make it clear, any number above zero is unacceptable.

“There's not a number of violent crimes that we will say that's ok. We're comfortable once we have one homicide. We're going to continue to fight and collaborate with the community as much as we can throughout,” CMPD said.

“This used to be a rough neighborhood. police have done a great job cleaning it up around here. I stay here late at night until 2 a.m. There really has been no problem here the last four or five years,” Pierce said.

Jovana Cameron agrees, saying the area has undergone a facelift, so it disappoints her when violence happens.

“I’ve been on this side of town probably since ‘92 and things have changed over the years. it's very different. Cameron said. “It's sad to hear because there's a lot of violence going on in the city, it's tremendous. it's sad to hear because there is other ways to deal with things. you're not only hurting the person who died, you're hurting that family, you're hurting everybody.

La Casa is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.