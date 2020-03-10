Neighbors doubt Hawthorne Lane Bridge project, years in the making, will meet deadline

Drivers are demanding answers about a bridge to nowhere in Charlotte.

The Hawthorne Bridge is supposed to be completed next month, but after numerous delays, local businesses aren't buying it.

Even though crews were out there for a little while Tuesday, businesses don't believe they'll meet their deadline.

FOX 46 has been asking Charlotte Area Transit for days when they will start back up again on the streetcar project over the Hawthorne Lane Bridge in Elizabeth.

Construction and road closures involving the $94 million project have upset businesses and residents for three years.

HAWTHORNE LANE BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION SET TO PICK BACK UP AFTER 2-YEAR BREAK

"My dad has been very frustrated because of everything they keep on promising him certain deadlines and things that will be done but none of them have been done," said Susie Chang, who works at Adam's 7th Street Market.

Advertisement

There have been multiple delays over the years, including a contractor making a huge, costly mistake on the project.

According to the City of Charlotte's website, the latest completion date for the bridge is April of this year.

"No definitely not that's a no," Chang said.

The general manager at Hawthorne's Pizza, Christopher Mullis, says the only way his restaurant has survived the business loss from the construction zone is because of other Hawthorne's locations around town. Some of his workers have had to quit.

'They have families to take care of, they weren't able to do that because of the construction that was blocking the streets so they had to go elsewhere we lost employees that have been with us for a decade," Mullis said.

FOX 46 has been asking CATS if the contractor will face penalties for construction delays and if they will meet their April deadline. The transit system only responded by saying they should have an update soon.

"We're still waiting and I believe we'll be waiting for a long time," said Mullis.