Neighbors frustrated after being without power for more than 24 hours

More than 24 hours after severe storms rolled through the Charlotte area, more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers remained without power.

That number slowly dropped throughout the day Tuesday, but by the afternoon some homes still remained without power with no clear timetable for when it would be restored.

The hum of generators could still be heard Tuesday morning in neighborhoods across West Charlotte off Freedom Drive.

"You know in a pandemic like this you should work extra hard to get the power back on,” said neighbor, Leon Harring.

In the Marlborough Hills neighborhood trees were still down as utility crews circled the area. Many home along Minnesota Road were without power for more than 24 hours,

"It's pretty frustrating because my wife is disabled and she has underlying health conditions and so having the power off affects her a lot,” said Harring.

No power in the middle of a pandemic means basics, like keeping food cold, becomes even more important.

Advertisement

"That's another problem. You don't really open your refrigerator too much, so I have to give her shots and go in and out of the refrigerator. If push comes to shove I have to go get ice,” said Harring.

"This is a really bad time to be going through a crisis like that,” said neighbor, Jonathan Cherry.

As of Tuesday morning, Duke Energy said around 450,000 customers had their power restored across the Carolinas, but around 55,000 remained in the dark.

Crews from Florida have been dispatched to the Carolinas to help with restoration.

Those in Charlotte who are still without power say they've heard those stats before. Instead of waiting, some neighbors bought generators.

"It was so frustrating before that's why my wife asked me to get one a year prior to that, but you know it's a real pain,” said Cherry.

A Duke Energy spokesperson tells FOX 46 they focus on restoring power to public health and safety facilities first. Then they focus on neighborhoods with the greatest number of customers in the dark.