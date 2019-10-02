Neighbors get first look at charred remains of Balls Creek Campground

Days after a massive fire ripped through several historic cabins at a Catawba County campground, neighbors who know the area got their first look at the devastating damage left behind.

"It makes your stomach turn to just look at it," Patricia Howard said.

She got her first look at the damage on Tuesday. She was lucky that her family's site didn't catch fire, but neighbor Terry Hedrick's did.

"I remember being out here. I guess we were out here when we were babies," Hedrick said.

Many of the people who came to observe the neighbors had a story about Balls Creek Campground, which is why many are asking for answers after police declared the fire suspicious.

LINK: Fire at historic Balls Creek Campground 'suspicious,' investigators say

The campground is one of Catawba County's best-known areas. So much so, that it's on the national register of historic places.

Advertisement

"Six, seven, eight generations, have been coming and going to that location," said Karyn Yaussey with Catawba County Emergency Management.

Yaussey says an effort is underway now to get answers. Officials say the fire is being considered suspicious primarily because there was no activity at the campground the night of the fire and no bad weather. Tests are underway to determine a cause but answers will not be quick.

"It will be weeks, if not months until we know everything that's happened," Yaussey said.

Neighbors are anxiously waiting to get answers after seeing such horrific damage to a historic landmark.

"We all are hoping we'll get the truth and really find out what happened," Hedrick said.

There's already talk of a donation drive and rebuilding. By this time next year, no matter what, many say they want things back to normal.

"You do feel your Christian roots here, and you know, it's unexplainable unless you come," Howard said.