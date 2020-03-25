Neighbors help woman celebrate 90th birthday in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. - A Morganton community is getting results, helping their neighbor feel like a kid again on their 90th birthday.
Jean McDaniel's family wanted to do something special for her birthday even though she's stuck inside in quarantine.
The family decorated her front yard with signs and balloons and invited the neighbors to celebrate - all from a safe distance of course.
Jean even got to celebrate with her favorite dessert - chocolate cake.