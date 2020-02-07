Neighbors in Gaston County try to recover from flooding, storm damage

Neighbors in Gaston County were still dealing with serious flooding and damage after strong storms rolled through the area Thursday.

On 8th Avenue, Cramerton firefighters used sandbags and tarps to try and keep the water from flooding inside. It was about ankle deep, but one of the firefighters told FOX 46 that luckily, the water hadn't risen much Friday afternoon.

In nearby Mount Holly, Verano Sanchez was sloshing through his living room Friday. A layer of muddy water was blanketing the floor when FOX 46 arrived.

He says he stayed inside his apartment overnight into Friday morning as the waters rose. The fire department knocked on doors in the middle of the night at the Century Plaza Apartments, according to other residents, but Sanchez stayed put.

“The up[stairs] is fine. The bottom, not fine,” Sanchez said.

Katrina Harris also lives here. She got out as fast as she could.

“When I saw it come to my front porch door I said it's time to go,” Harris said.

GASTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ISSUES VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NOTICE

You can see the waterline all the way up to the windows of her home. Harris says when the water started rising under the bridge on Highland Street nearby, it crept into her apartment complex. She got her son and they left to stay with family in Kannapolis.

“We're without a place to stay, but I have my daughter thank God a lot of them didn't have places to go,” Harris said.

On Highland Street just about a quarter of a mile down from Harris’ apartment, the roads remain flooded. Harris says it was chaotic when the rising waters forced them out.

“Where are we going to go? Where are we going to stay? I hope everybody gets out safe some of the people didn't understand what was going on,” she said.

She's not sure what she'll find when she goes back home.

“We got out early enough, but I didn't get any of my stuff because I really didn't think it would be that high.”

The fire department in Cramerton added additional sandbags this afternoon. FOX 46 also saw some out at the drug store next door. Floyd and Blackie's Coffee Shop says the flooding entered their parking lot, but it did not make it inside the building.

