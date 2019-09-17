Neighbors near sight of ATV, light rail train collision say drivers go around stop arms often

An ATV rider remains in the hospital after being hit by a LYNX Blue Line train in South End. Investigators tell FOX 46 Charlotte it appears the rider went around a car, then around the stop arm before being hit by the train. Officers from CMPD say the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The collision happened at the Camden Road intersection, which is one of the busiest sections of the LYNX Blue Line in the heart of South End.

Those who live and work near the Camden Road intersection say they often see drivers trying to beat the stop arms. FOX 46 cameras caught one driver doing just that less than 24 hours after the ATV rider was hit.

Multiple signs are posted in the area warning people to stay off the tracks. A security camera is even positioned at the intersection. CMPD officers say ATV’s are illegal on the road.

Investigators say charges are pending against the ATV rider.

The call for the collision came in around 9:20 p.m. Monday. When first responders arrived a mangled ball of metal and tires was all that was left of the ATV.

“We were all worried, but we were working, so there is not really much we could do,” said Fred Davidson, who works at Blaze Pizza nearby.

Advertisement

Workers and customers from Blaze Pizza rushed outside to help.

“A lot of people started going outside to see what they could do and hopefully help the gentlemen on the four wheeler,” said Davidson,

The impact of the collision was so severe that light rail service was suspended until early Tuesday morning as CATS maintenance crews made repairs.

It’s unclear if the ATV rider was traveling alone or with others. There is video of the collision, but CATS officials say there is an ongoing investigation so they cannot release the video.